BABVI celebrates silver anniversary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI) celebrated its silver anniversary, marking 25 years as a support and advocacy group, non-governmental organization (NGO) and civil society partner in The Bahamas with a special gala event on Sunday past.

The event was held under the theme “Reigniting Our Vision: Creating a Better Future”.

For two-and-a-half decades, BABVI has advocated for the rights of people with disabilities to government officials and on a plethora of public platforms.

In addition, members have spoken at schools, churches and private institutions, sharing their personal testimonies. They tell people with sight of the importance of getting their eyes tested regularly, and taking care to protect their eyes, including wearing protective shades when necessary and using the correct safety gear on the job.

BABVI members first gathered in praise and worship at Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, where Senior Pastor Melvin Grant delivered a sermon on praise and supplication, encouraging those gathered to give thanks in all things.

Following the church service, the official anniversary celebration was held in the church hall.

Jerome Sands (center), who is known for not only providing transportation for people with disabilities but also making their day, is honored at a special gala celebrating the Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI)’s silver anniversary on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Former Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI) President Tyrone Johnson is all smiles as he receives an award at a special gala celebrating the organization’s silver anniversary on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Lucy Johnson, pioneer in disabilities advocacy along with her husband, William Lightbourne (deceased), receives an award at a special gala celebrating the Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI)’s silver anniversary on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Kirklyn “I Love You” Thompson, who has been a cheerful bus driver for people with disabilities for many years, is honored at a special gala celebrating the Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI)’s silver anniversary on Sunday, March 5, 2022.

During the silver jubilee gala, awards and certificates of appreciation were presented to people who have been instrumental in the success of the organization. Presentations were made by Sister Donna Grant, wife of Pastor Grant, along with Desmond Brown.

All BABVI past presidents were honored, including: Desmond Brown, past and current BABVI president; Anton Munroe, current president of the Disabled Persons Organization; Spurgeon Neilly; Tyrone Johnson, chairman of the Foundation for the Blind and Visually Impaired; Kendrick Rolle; and posthumously for Dana Thompson and Robertha Johnson.

Thompson was one of the pioneers in blindness awareness and advocacy. Johnson became the first woman president of BABVI; she passed away during her presidency on December 24, 2021. Her award was received by her cousin, Cleo Sweeting.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to: long-serving transportation professionals Jerome Sands and Kirkland Thompson; founding member Hanna McPhee; Lucy Lightbourne, who received the long service award; Patricia Lightbourne for financial consultancy; Sarah Ferguson for serving 22 years as treasurer; Felicity Darville for long service in public relations; and the Salvation Army for outstanding support over the years.

President Brown urged the public to rally with BABVI in its plight to defend the rights of the blind. He said the issue is still relevant. Just recently, he said a woman was denied an ATM card at the bank because she is blind. He said with education and awareness, there could be a change for the better in Bahamian society.