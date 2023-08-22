B.E.W.U slams BPL management for ignoring union concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson has expressed serious disappointment in Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) management for failing to address the union’s concerns.

The BEWU gave BPL’s management 30 days to sit and work with the union to address the outstanding issues. That period expired on Monday without any resolution to any of the union’s issues.

When asked what the union’s next course of action would be, Wilson suggested that any industrial action would only harm the union’s cause financially and in the court of public opinion.

“The next move is to continue to agitate and do what is necessary by law to grab the attention of those who wish not to hear the workers cry,” Wilson said.

“We are not just going to go out there and do anything. We don’t want a strike or a sickout, we want a resolution. We may not get everything we want but there is always a middle ground,” Wilson continued, adding that he was at a loss as to why the company has refused to come to the table and address the union.

“I cry shame on the leadership. Why do we have to come to this? Don’t you see the poor conditions the workers are dealing with all around the island? You have to have a heart for the workers. We’re going through hell. We have to work in subpar, dirty conditions and it’s not right. This is hurtful and down right disrespectful,” said Wilson.

The Union head previously noted that some of the issues the union seeks to resolve relate to what he described as a “dishonest and illegal contributory pension scheme,” which he said has never been a part of a registered industrial agreement.

Other concerns include what he described as a medical plan that is not in keeping with the registered Industrial Agreement; hazard pay for all technical workers; the removal of the new hire scale for all workers; cost of living remuneration per the industrial agreement, proper facilities, transportation and equipment for all family island operations immediately starting with Andros; explanation of the recently installed privately owned and operated gas turbine at the Balliou Hills power station; standardized monthly and quarterly meetings as well as the immediate reengagement of Monica Gaitor in accordance with the union’s industrial agreement.