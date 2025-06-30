Aztec Airways launches daily non-stop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Florida-based regional airline Aztec Airways has officially launched a new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Marsh Harbour, Abaco — a strategic move aimed at expanding airlift capacity and enhancing market access to The Bahamas’ Out Islands.

The new route connects Aztec Airways’ private terminal at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) directly to Leonard M. Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, and is expected to support tourism growth, facilitate business travel, and strengthen overall connectivity to the Family Islands.

“This direct, consistent service will not only streamline travel for our guests but also serves as a powerful catalyst for our local economy, fostering more tourism and investment opportunities in Abaco,” said the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We are delighted by Aztec Airways’ decision to expand their service, offering daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Abaco. We warmly welcome this enhanced partnership, which truly elevates the traveler experience.”

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the new air service responds to growing demand for accessible and efficient regional travel options and aligns with national efforts to strengthen airlift and improve tourism infrastructure across the islands.

The added frequency provides increased flexibility for both business and leisure travelers and makes it easier for visitors to access the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and marine-based experiences that Abaco — known as the Boating Capital of The Bahamas — is famous for.

Aztec Airways, which has built a niche operating out of private terminals and offering personalized customer service, is marketing the route as a premium yet time-saving alternative to commercial airport experiences. Travelers flying with Aztec benefit from free parking, no TSA lines, swift check-ins, and boarding in under 60 seconds.

Aztec’s focus on streamlined operations and customer support has helped solidify its reputation as a reliable transportation link between South Florida and the Bahamas’ Out Islands.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, emphasized the importance of the new route in the context of the country’s broader tourism strategy.

“Our latest campaign proudly declares, ‘It’s not one island, it’s a lifetime of them,’ a message designed to inspire visitors to fully embrace the unparalleled diversity of experiences The Bahamas offers,” said Duncombe. “Aztec Airways’ expanded service will now enable even more travelers to discover the unique beauty of The Abacos, including its world-renowned fishing and exceptional boating opportunities, making it easier than ever to begin that lifetime of Bahamian adventures.”