Ayton posts double-double in Game 2 win

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton continues to post impressive numbers during his first run through the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs.

The former Arizona Wildcat had 15 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets. After a lukewarm finish in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, Ayton has been much more aggressive against Denver, posting double-doubles in each of the first two matchups. He only needed 26 minutes to post his fifth double-double in eight playoff games.

Following Wednesday’s game, veteran guard Chris Paul had high praises for Ayton, stating the the 22-year-old has been the Sun’s MVP during the playoffs.

Six players scored in double digits for Phoenix en route to an easy 123-98 win. Paul and Booker both registering double-doubles with 17 points and 15 assists and 18 points and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Game three of the best-of-seven between the Suns and Nuggets is set for Friday at 10 p.m.