Axe killer shot to death by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a man as he axed another man to death in a fight last night.

The two men were engaged in an altercation at Kenilworth Street off Mount Royal Avenue shortly before 7pm.

“The aggressor in this matter while armed with an axe chopped the victim to the upper body,” said Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

“Police responded and observed the suspect attempting to chop the male a second time; subsequently, the police fatally shot the suspect. EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and confirmed both males had no signs of life.”

Skippings added: “Police wish to appeal to members of the public to find a better way to resolve conflicts. Talk to a reputable citizen who can help to calm disputes rather than resort to a violent resolution. Police investigations continue in this matter.”