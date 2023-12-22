Award-winning hop-on jet service JSX launches inaugural flights to Abaco 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — American air carrier JSX which describes itself as a “hop-on jet service,” commenced its season service to Marsh Harbour Abaco on Wednesday.

Visitors can travel from Dallas, Miami/Opa-locka or Westchester County in New York and can take advantage of the air carrier’s new seasonal international flight to The Abacos in The Bahamas. Starting 14 December, new JSX flights will operate up to five days per week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, offering the following itineraries: nonstop service between Miami/Opa-locka (OPF) and Marsh Harbour (MHH); same plane through flights between Westchester County (HPN), New York and Marsh Harbour (MHH) and one-stop flights between Dallas (DAL) and Marsh Harbour (MHH).

John Pinder BMOTIA’s, Parliamentary Secretary commending the new airlift said: “With the launch of JSX’s new route to Marsh Harbour, ease of travel, time and overall comfort add to the luxury experience we want to offer our visitors. The Abacos are a world-class paradise vacation destination, and it is only fitting that we have new and exciting options for getting here.”

“I look forward to a continued partnership and growth with JSX and welcome this award-winning public charter jet service to The Bahamas.”

Dr Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General and Acting Director of Aviation, touted the inaugural JSX flight as a testament to the strong partnership between BMOTIA and industry partners.

“Aggressively growing air stop-over arrivals, while continually engaging new source markets, continue to rank high among our key organizational priorities,” Romer said. “Abaco’s post-Dorian tourism recovery is impressive, and we are fully committed to not only increasing airlift but also leveraging ownership opportunities for local stakeholders and entrepreneurs.”

The Abaco Island chain is a boating, fishing and sailing paradise. Travelers from around the world visit the islands to explore the hundreds of miles of aquamarine water; the charming, historic towns complete with cottages and boutique hotels, and the restaurants and bars scattered across Great Abaco, Green Turtle Cay, Great Guana Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Elbow Cay, to name a few.