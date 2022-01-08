Aviation minister says something must be done swiftly to better GB airport

Cooper: I am embarrassed by what I see at the Grand Bahama airport

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said something has to be and will be done in the shortest time possible to revive and reconstruct Grand Bahama International Airport.

Following a tour of both the domestic and international sections of the Grand Bahama airport on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the deputy prime minister called his trips to the airport distressing and embarrassing.

“I am embarrassed by what I see at the Grand Bahama airport,” said the deputy prime minister, who is also responsible for aviation.

“That is a part of my ministry and you can be assured that something is going to happen here very quickly, perhaps cosmetically in the early stages, to make sure that we patch some of the damage that we see, which is a constant reminder of Hurricane Dorian two years ago.”

Cooper said he has already spoken with officials from the airport authority to see what can be done to cause there to be some immediate shift at Grand Bahama International Airport.

“The reality at the moment is that we need to maintain the operation in a safe manner, and so that [is] what we will seek to do,” he said.

“You will be aware that we are looking at public-private partnerships for nine airports in The Bahamas and Grand Bahama’s Airport is priority number one in terms of causing there to be a significant development here, that will cause investors to the island to be proud and for visitors to the island to feel welcomed at a new gateway.”

Cooper said this has become a priority in terms of airport developments and the government is hoping to move forward with plans for the refurbishment of the Grand Bahama and national airports within this year.

He said the development of the airport is open for private participation.

The deputy prime minister thanked the staff at the GB airport for the work they have been doing, under the circumstances, to keep the operation running smoothly and safely.

In the meantime, he added that while the airport in its present state is running safely, there are some investments that need to be made in the short term, inclusive of a generator and some enhancements to the tower.

“Those are going to happen in the shortest possible timeframe,” said Cooper.

“The minister for Grand Bahama (Ginger Moxey) has made her displeasure known in relation to recent events at the airport. So, it will be done.

“But the reality is we recognize that something has to be done and done swiftly.”