Aviation Minister confirms air traffic disruptions due to national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper has confirmed that Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) experienced ‘unfortunate,’ disruptions over the past two days as the Trade a Union Congress (TUC) led a national strike; the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union is an affiliate of the umbrella union.

Cooper told reporters that despite the disruption, due to lack of staff, operations still went “fairly well.”

Government has given a commitment to unions to engage in more dialogue so that their grievances can be made known to help facilitate a better work environment.