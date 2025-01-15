Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Aviation Minister confirms air traffic disruptions due to national strike

0
SHARES
28
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper has confirmed that Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) experienced ‘unfortunate,’ disruptions over the past two days as the Trade a Union Congress (TUC) led a national strike; the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union is an affiliate of the umbrella union.

Cooper told reporters that despite the disruption, due to lack of staff, operations still went “fairly well.”

Government has given a commitment to unions to engage in more dialogue so that their grievances can be made known to help facilitate a better work environment.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

  • Yes,it's necessary despite the harm. (55%)
  • No, it causes more harm than good. (45%)
Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

  • Yes,it's necessary despite the harm. (55%)
  • No, it causes more harm than good. (45%)
Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture