Aviation Chief to represent the Caribbean at global conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Director General of Tourism and Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer is set to participate in The Routes Americas Conference to be held in Bogotá, Colombia from March 19 to 21, 2024.

Routes America is dubbed the premier air service development forum uniting the Americas and brings together senior decision-makers from the region’s leading airlines, airports and other tourism and aviation stakeholders.

A highlight of this year’s event is the Caribbean-focused panel discussion “Aviation Competitiveness in the Caribbean”, scheduled for Tuesday March 19, 2024.

Speakers include Dr. Kenneth Romer, along with the CEO, interCaribbean Airways; CEO, Windward Islands Airways International; Director General Latin America & Caribbean, Airports Council International; and The Regional Vice President, The Americas, IATA.

“I am humbled to be representing the collective views of The Caribbean, and will use the occasion to share our story on the global stage, while also highlighting many of the Bahamas’ best practices that make us the regional leader in Tourism and Aviation,” Dr. Romer said.

According to the Secretary-General and CEO of The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Dona Regis-Prosper: “In an era where connectivity is the driving force behind recovery and progress, our participation in Routes Americas is a significant step for the Caribbean. It’s a platform that allows us to amplify our presence and forge essential partnerships within the global aviation ecosystem.

“This is a part and parcel of our continued commitment to enhancing the region’s visibility and fostering meaningful interactions that pave the way for more connections to and within the Caribbean,” emphasized Regis-Prosper.

Other high-level members of the Bahamian delegation attending the global conference include; Director General of Tourism, Latia Duncombe; CEO of The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Joy Jibrilu and President and CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company, Vernice Walkine.