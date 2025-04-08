Autopsy being formed on body of tourist found on Paradise Island beach

NASSAU,BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles revealed that authorities are awaiting the postmortem examination into the death of 23-year-old Maryland resident, Dinari Mcalmont before speaking further on the matter.

In an Eyewitness News exclusive report yesterday, Mcalmont’s mother Michelle, raised several questions following the discovery of her son’s lifeless body on beaches on Paradise Island. She emphasized that details were skimmed, but from her perspective, after identifying her son’s body he appeared to be “badly beaten”.

At this time, authorities say they are not yet classifying the findings of Mcalmont as a murder.