Authors open 100% Bahamian bookstore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two authors have opened the first 100% fully Bahamian bookshop that only features books written by Bahamians. ‘Through the Pages’ is located in Downtown Nassau and offers books in all genres, including nonfiction, fiction, children’s books, romance, and more.

Elle Clarke, co-owner and author, says she and her partner wanted to create a platform for Bahamian authors to showcase their work without competing with international titles. Through The Pages will have a grand opening on April 14, and all book lovers and authors are welcome.