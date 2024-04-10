Authors open 100% Bahamian bookstore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two authors have opened the first 100% fully Bahamian bookshop that only features books written by Bahamians. ‘Through the Pages’ is located in Downtown Nassau and offers books in all genres, including nonfiction, fiction, children’s books, romance, and more.
Elle Clarke, co-owner and author, says she and her partner wanted to create a platform for Bahamian authors to showcase their work without competing with international titles. Through The Pages will have a grand opening on April 14, and all book lovers and authors are welcome.
I love this… Congrats to the visionaires who not only saw it fit to showcase their talent but the creativity abd brillant ideaa of countless gifted bahamians.
It is my prayer that the government: Ministry of Education, Youth sports and culture showcase these unique pieces and use them as learning resources that will help to develop our students minds and inspire them to unlock the greatness that lies within.