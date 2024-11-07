Watch ILTV Live
Authorities report less gunfire in Englerston community after 25 lots cleared

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Davis Administration’s “Clear, Hold, and Build” crime-fighting strategy is yielding results, according to authorities who reported that 25 lots being cleared in the area have reduced gunfire in the Englerston Community.
 
The update came as Prime Minister Philip Davis, Education Minister and area Member of Parliament Glenys Hanna-Martin, and police officials assessed two (2) areas on Thursday afternoon. The areas saw mountains of debris and derelict vehicles removed.
 
Police Assistant Superintendent McKell Pinder noted that the initiative has been targeting “hot spot areas” where officials suspect drug peddling and the sale of illicit weapons were taking place.
 
Hanna-Martin also asserted that community pride within the area has improved as residents support the facelift that the crime-fighting initiative has given their residential area.
 
Three weeks after launching the initiative, Davis noted that the progress he has seen speaks to the government’s aim to “uplift people, bring dignity, self-respect and self-confidence” while eradicating “venues for criminal activity.”

