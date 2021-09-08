Author releases Bahama edu-fun book series for youngsters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Teri M Bethel has released a new children’s book series, the “Bahama Kidz Edu-Fun” books.

Published by Inspire Publishing in The Bahamas, “Polly’s Little Secret” and “A Goat Called Billy” are colorful rhyming picture books geared to teach children ages four to eight foundational elements for their personal grooming and courteous behavior.

“Children often learn by doing, and they primarily do what they see,” said Bethel.

Bethel is a proponent of strong families. She has 17 published books under her belt in several genres, mostly related to family enrichment or skill development. In her experience as a ghost writer and publisher, many heart-wrenching stories have crossed her path regarding the mistreatment of children. She believes it is never too early to teach children life lessons and let them know they are valuable.

She believes each child was born for a purpose and that adults have a responsibility to lovingly guide them to fulfill their destiny.

“This begins with foundational elements to be built upon,” the author said, “but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun learning them.”

Among the topics covered in the book series are bullying, personal hygiene, overcoming bed wetting, mistreatment of animals, balancing playing with reading/schoolwork and much more. Bethel believes many of the lessons will encourage children to think about how they treat others and themselves.

A father of two compared the books to the Royal Readers series, something Bethel feels is sorely lacking yet much-needed with children acting out against civil society. The father found the topics necessary as a parent and believed the lessons would positively impact children early in life.

Colleen Aitken — a former pre-school teacher, homeschool mom and writer — said the collection was cleverly penned, noting that the stories were “easy to digest, easy for kids to remember and just all-around cute”.

Veteran Language Studies professional and Homeschool Facilitator on Eleuthera Marguerita Matera said: “Both books not only capture a practical lesson for young children but clearly are stories that present valuable content.”

What she really enjoyed were the intriguing poetic features that she said caused the reader to take note. Matera believed that though they touch on sensitive areas in today’s society, the stories were tactfully written.

Bethel said her books — with their timeless, relatable stories — partner with parents, grandparents, guardians and teachers to strengthen families and build healthy communities.

“This series helps to build character in children and to reinforce good habits,” Bethel stated.

The first two books in the series are available at Logos Bookstore and Nassau Stationers on New Providence; at the Office General in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera; and by ordering on Amazon.com.