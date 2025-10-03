Australian man robbed at gunpoint while leaving restaurant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday, 1st October 2025, in Western New Providence, which has left a male of Australian nationality requiring medical attention.

Preliminary reports indicated that on Thursday, 2nd October 2025, the victim reported to police that as he was leaving a restaurant on Wednesday, 1st October 2025, shortly after 11:30 p.m., he was approached by a group of men, one of whom brandished a firearm and demanded cash. These men then assaulted the victim and robbed him of his cellular phone, cash, and other personal items before making good their escape in an unknown direction. As a result, the victim sustained injuries to his forehead and facial area and sought medical attention. His condition is currently unknown.

The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).