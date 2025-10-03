Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Australian man robbed at gunpoint while leaving restaurant

0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday, 1st October 2025, in Western New Providence, which has left a male of Australian nationality requiring medical attention.

Preliminary reports indicated that on Thursday, 2nd October 2025, the victim reported to police that as he was leaving a restaurant on Wednesday, 1st October 2025, shortly after 11:30 p.m., he was approached by a group of men, one of whom brandished a firearm and demanded cash. These men then assaulted the victim and robbed him of his cellular phone, cash, and other personal items before making good their escape in an unknown direction. As a result, the victim sustained injuries to his forehead and facial area and sought medical attention. His condition is currently unknown.

The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture