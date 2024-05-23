Audrius Barzdukas Appointed New Head of School at Lyford Cay International School

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Simon Townend, Chair of the Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) Board of Directors and Governors, announced today the appointment of a new Head of School at LCIS, Mr Audrius Barzdukas. Mr Barzdukas’ selection follows an extensive and rigorous global Principal Search led by a Search Committee alongside Spencer Stuart, a world-leading executive search and advisory firm.

With the institution celebrating its 61st anniversary this school year, Mr Barzdukas joins LCIS at an exciting time and with a highly distinguished background in educational leadership. He most recently served for seven years as the Head of School at the prestigious Poly Prep Country Day School (Nursery-Grade 12) in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to Poly Prep, he spent 13 years at the world-renowned Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, California, consistently ranked as one of the Top 5 private schools in the United States and the Number 1 private school in California, where he spent several years as Head of the Upper School.

Mr Barzdukas is known for his commitment to a holistic education, emphasising not only academic achievement but also each student’s artistic and athletic development. As a result of his early professional experience, spending 10 years with USA Swimming and the US Olympic Committee, he is very well qualified to build teams and support students.

Mr Barzdukas expressed his excitement about joining one of the world’s leading International Baccalaureate schools, stating, “I am excited about the opportunity to join the Lyford Cay International School community. If there is one thing I have learned over the course of my career working with Olympic athletes and some of the world’s highest-achieving students, it is that their achievements are made possible by aligned communities that inspire and empower them to fulfil their potential. LCIS is just such a community. And, of course, I am also excited about living in one of the most beautiful and welcoming places on Earth: The Bahamas!”

Mr Townend stated, “During his tenure at Poly Prep, Mr Barzdukas was instrumental in driving academic excellence, fostering a supportive and inclusive community, and leading innovative programmes that, year after year, set higher standards and results for the school. We are confident that he will build upon our school’s strong legacy and lead us into an exciting new chapter. His inspirational and energetic leadership, coupled with a deep understanding of the requirements of student engagement, happiness and success at every stage of a child’s education, will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence.”