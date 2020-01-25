Attorney General expresses condolences to the family of the late J. Paul Morgan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Carl Bethel released a statement of condolences to the family of the late J. Paul Morgan on Friday.

On behalf of the government, Bethel underscored Morgan’s contributions as a long standing member of the Board of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), and a friend of The Bahamas.

“JP Morgan, as he is affectionately known, is a household name in utility regulation, not just in the region, but around the world,” said Bethel.

Morgan had more than 40 years in utilities engineering, utility regulation, management and consulting in the region.

He has been recognized as the consummate public servant in his home country, Jamaica, where he served the regulator there in several capacities.

Morgan was a founding Board member of URCA, and has played a pivotal role over the last ten years.

In particular, Morgan made valuable contributions to URCA’s work in the development of the regulatory regime, particularly in telecommunications sector.

“Utility Regulation in The Bahamas has benefited tremendously from JP Morgan’s expertise, his vast wealth of knowledge and experience,” emphasized Bethel.

“The Bahamas mourns the loss of a gentleman, a scholar and a true CARICOM professional and extends its deepest sympathies to his family.”