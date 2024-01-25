Attorney General clarifies his statement and government’s position on Bail Act amendment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Attorney General Ryan Pinder has sought to clarify his recent statements made in the press, and the government’s position, concerning amendments to the Bail Act.

The AG was quoted by media, several weeks ago, stating that the current Bail Act did not need to be amended. However, during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday afternoon, the AG insisted that his comment was made about the “granting of bail.”

His comment was seen by some, as contradictory to the government’s position which was stated in the House of Assembly yesterday morning as Prime Minister Philip Davis indicated the government’s intent to “amend,” the Bail Act to ensure that “bail is revoked from those who commit serious offenses while already out on bail.”

The AG asserted that he is on the same page as the Prime Minister and maintains his position stated in the press previously that the current Bail Act does not need to be amended because the judiciary has the power to grant or deny bail which he asserts is aptly outlined in legislation.