Attempted suicide in GB under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a suicide attempt in South Bahamia that occurred on Wednesday January 1, 2025, involving an adult female.

Police were alerted of the incident shortly before 5:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate that family members reported that they discovered the victim unconscious at her residence, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

It is further reported that the victim, a 21-year-old female, allegedly consumed a quantity of alcohol and various over-the-counter medications.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where she is listed in serious condition.

Investigation continues.