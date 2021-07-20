ATTEMPTED SABOTAGE?: DNA leader claims assault accusations have “sinister” origin

Komolafe asserts individuals being paid to create false impression of DNA

“Have these persons stand down or the DNA will start to reveal names”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe claimed yesterday that the two party members who alleged they were physically attacked during an internal party meeting earlier this month have misled the public to serve a more “sinister” interest.

“There is something more sinister to this,” said Komolafe, who appeared as a guest on “The Hit Back” with host Nahaja Black.

“These persons are being paid. There is something more sinister to this to create this impression.

“I am also saying to the individual who is paying these persons, because I will start calling names, that they have to have these individuals please stand down and I say this allegedly and I only say this allegedly for legal purposes.

“Have these persons stand down or the DNA will start to reveal names and the evidence of the information that it has.”

The DNA leader said while the party has decided to move on in peace, the individuals in question appear intent on their agenda.

“Those persons show where they are more about…themselves, about their greed and about their agenda, and that is how you know these individuals were never really about the DNA and moving this country forward under a DNA banner in unity the way that we have intended for it to be,” she continued.

DNA candidate for Garden Hills Boykin Smith claimed a member of DNA leadership took his phone and broke it during a heated meeting after he recorded DNA member Fayne Thompson allegedly being pushed by another member.

The issue stemmed from internal elections held after former DNA Deputy Leader Buscheme Armbrister stepped down effective June 30 to attend personal matters.

According to Komolafe, Thompson and Smith backed former DNA Chairman Omar Smith, who stepped down from the post to run as deputy leader but who lost to Steven Nesbitt.

Boykin Smith has said he took issue with the electoral process, but his objections were labeled as disrespectful.

Yesterday, Komolafe said she never saw a phone and assertions that she assaulted someone or took anyone’s property and damaged it were a “concocted story” that go against her character.

She admitted there was “a scuffle” during the meeting in question, after she “was only trying to bring order back to the room”.

But she maintained that no assault took place and no one hit Smith.

“He is being very dramatic, overly dramatic,” she said.

Komolafe said while everyone is entitled to express grievances, no one is entitled to create their own facts.