Attempted robbery under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, 21st December, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unknown male, armed with a firearm, entered the store on Soldier Road and confronted an employee. The culprit demanded cash but was unsuccessful in carrying out the robbery and fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).