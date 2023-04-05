Atlantis president urges employees to take a stand over RCI beach club project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Atlantis’ president and managing director Audrey Oswell is urging the resorts employees to make their voices heard and take a stand with regard to Royal Caribbean International’s $100 million beach club project on Paradise Island.

Reiterating environmental concerns over the development, Oswell in a memo to employees noted that the potential impact of the project on the island’s beaches, marine life and water supply could be devastating if the appropriate environmental controls are not carefully planned and executed.

Oswell noted that whatever happens on Paradise Island has the potential to impact Atlantis, its guests, and all of its employees. She noted that resort officials have been paying close attention to this project ever since it was first proposed in 2020.

“The potential impact on our beaches, marine life, and water supply could be devastating if the appropriate environmental controls and practices are not carefully planned and executed. As the leader of tourism for The Bahamas and long-time stewards of the ocean and its marine life, caring for the environment has become part of our DNA. It is at the core of who we are and what we do.

Over the last several weeks, there has been spirited debate in the media regarding the RCI project.Usually, Atlantis does not take part in this type of public discussion, but we made an exception this time and I want to share the principal reasons for our concern and participation in this public dialogue,” said Oswell.

She continued, “We sincerely hope this project’s review and approval process will develop following all the necessaryprotocols. Unfortunately, that has yet to be our experience to date. Hence the reason for the public alarm. There have been few opportunities for public review of the plans. Back in 2021, we attended a public presentation on the project, as did several local environmental groups and interested parties.

After the meeting, we submitted a list of questions to RCI and the Department of Environmental Planning & Protection (DEPP). To date, none of these questions have been answered.When announcements by Royal Caribbean and the government suggested the project was close to being approved in early March, we, along with others in the Nassau/Paradise Island community voiced our surprise and worry. In response to this outpouring of caution, Prime Minister Davis issued assurances that the review process, which includes an assessment of the project’s environmental impacts, was still underway and would be thorough. That’s excellent news – and we intend to follow that process closely.”

Oswell pointed out that any expansion of beach areas, overwater cabanas, seawalls, jetties, or other structures poses potentially devastating impacts on the Paradise Island coastline and its beaches.

“Any potential impacts on the health of the thriving coral reef at the north seabed must be carefully studied and mitigated. Desalination and wastewater treatment plants required to service the project -plans call for thousands of beachgoers each day which could potentially threaten the water source for all of Paradise Island. The odors, noise, and handling of discharge from such wastewater treatment plants are also of particular concern. Noise from large numbers of people, music, jet skis, and other activities and amenities offered at the project site pose potential threats to neighbouring residential property owners and Atlantis,” said Oswell. She noted that in addition to the still unanswered environmental questions, many believe a deeper analysis of the project’s economic impact is required.

Oswell urged employees to stand up and protect their livelihood. “I encourage you to

share vour thoughts with your family and friends. Follow the review process as it unfolds and, if you feel strongly, contribute to the public dialogue.”