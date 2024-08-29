Atlantis hosts Back-to-School event for young cancer warriors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Thursday, August 22, Atlantis welcomed 35 guests, including young cancer warriors, their families, and supporters of the Tiffany Treazure Hope Foundation (TTHF), to a special back-to-school event. Held at Club Crush, it was three hours filled with fun, laughter, and heartfelt moments, as the Foundation, which supports children diagnosed with cancer, provided an unforgettable experience.

Atlantis provided the venue, food, beverages, and entertainment. Each child received a backpack filled with school supplies. TTHF and its sponsors generously provided prizes and surprises, including toys, gift cards, footwear, and electronics.

The event included a moment of silence to honor children who have passed away, followed by a prayer for the brave young warriors. Pediatric oncologist Dr. Corrine Sin Quee was also present to support the children and their families.