Atlantis’ Gingerbread Village puts guests and visitors in the Christmas spirit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – It’s made of sugar and spice and everything nice, and it took a whopping 14 days to build.

It’s an elaborate gingerbread village that’s on display at The Royal lobby of the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

The Food and Beverage team at Atlantis used more than 330 lbs. of gingerbread, candies and chocolates to bring this tasty gingerbread village to life.

A team of three to five chefs worked on the project for 14 days. — amounting to 168 hours in total.

The village was assembled and decorated in the Neptune Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort before being taken apart and transported – by truck – to The Royal lobby.

According to a recent press release, the gingerbread village required: 340 pounds of icing sugar; 120 pounds of pasteurized egg whites; 100 pounds of sugar paste; 8 pounds cinnamon cloves, ginger, nutmeg, spices, powder; 40 pounds of white chocolate; 60 pounds of dark chocolate; 24 cans and 8 bags of faux snow; and 100 pounds of candies.

The gingerbread village will remain on display until the new year.