Atlantis exec.: Resort occupancies getting “stronger and stronger” through summer

Resort sold out for July 4th weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A top Atlantis executive said yesterday that the Paradise Island resort’s occupancies continue to get “stronger and stronger” noting that the resort was “sold out” for the US July 4th holiday weekend.

Vaughn Roberts, Senior Vice president of special projects and government affairs told Eyewitness News, “Our numbers continue to get stronger and stronger”.

“This past weekend into this week is strong. We obviously sold out at the resort for the US July 4th Independence holiday weekend. US holidays are key points in our calendar and when we see our occupancies peak.”

According to Roberts, the resort expects to be sold out for the US Labour Day holiday weekend as well.

Roberts noted that the government’s decision to eliminate testing requirements and the travel health visa has been a tremendous benefit to tourism stakeholders, having reduced the cost and made it easier to travel to this destination.

“With both of those requirements now gone, for the most part, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

Roberts noted that Atlantis along with other tourism stakeholders continues to monitor airlift into this destination.

“It has been a challenge as we rebound but certainly from key markets airlift has been strong and continue to get stronger,” said Roberts.

He added: “We typically have a strong summer business because we are a resort that caters to families and with schools being closed people are traveling with their kids. North America is a key market for our tourism business. Tourism is our biggest business. Our proximity is an advantage and the strength of our relationship ith the US over the years. I can’t imagine things benign different.”