Atlantis cuts 700 workers in COVID redundancy wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Citing the pandemic’s impact on global travel and lingering uncertainty over recovery, Atlantis announced today it will make 700 employees redundant.

In a letter, Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell underscored significant losses incurred by the pandemic had forced the resort to drastically cut costs in “nearly every corner”, including its 7,300-strong workforce.

Oswell said the resort had to face the hard truth that it was unknown when travel will return to pre-COVID levels, and that when it does it will be very different for everyone.

“We are collectively living through the worst pandemic of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Oswell said.

“Our business suffered significant losses, and in response, we drastically cut costs — that touched nearly every corner of Atlantis.”

She said: “While we expect Atlantis to recover fully, and business volumes continue to increase since reopening, the significant changes we will undergo are not temporary or short-lived. Because of this, we need to make fundamental shifts by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy.”

Oswell said workers will be contacted by the senior leader of their department and an email from Human Resources.

“Every detail to help provide a smooth transition for parting colleagues has been thoughtfully planned and considered,” she said.