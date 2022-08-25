AT LAST: NIB and Public Managers Union sign off on five year industrial agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Insurance Board (NIB) and Public Managers Union (PMU) signed off on a five-year industrial agreement yesterday which addressed issues such as promotions, salary increases, performance evaluation, and training.

Public Managers Union president F Cassandra Cartwright-Lewis said yesterday that it was a “long, tumultuous and at times very daunting task” to reach the finalization of the agreement.

“We have come a long way,” said Cartwright-Lewis.

“I do hope that moving forward our industrial agreements will not take as long as it has and I do anticipate that in the future, all parties would recognize that without the employees of the National Insurance Board the Board is unable to provide the necessary services. It is important we ensure that people are properly compensated for the services that they provide,” she added.

Cartwright-Lewis said that the union recognizes the challenges that the Board is confronted with. We must be mindful that in order for this to work there has to be a partnership as we look to improve the services of NIB and address other challenges NIB faces. It has to be a partnership with staff members, executives, and the Board. “

NIB Chairman Philip McKenzie said: “It is safe to say that neither party got all that they asked for but equally safe to say that the interests of the employees of the Board and the delivery of services to the public were paramount considerations to both sides.”

Myles Laroda, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for NIB said that the agreement was a major feat considering that the initial process commenced in June of 2020 amidst challenges and the impact of a global pandemic.

Official negotiations commenced on January 18, 2021. The agreement is for five years commencing January 1st 2020 to December 31st 2024 and addresses some 14 financial articles, including “promotions, salary increases, performance evaluations, training as well as health and safety”.