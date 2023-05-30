Art brunch raises funds for Lupus awareness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Sunday May 21st, art lovers and supporters of Lupus 242 gathered on Paradise Island to paint, sip, socialise and support a worthy cause. Organized by attorney and avid art collector Miranda Adderley, the event was designed to allow Bahamian artists to share their talents all while giving back.

Visual artists Tayler Rolle and Laneir Curtis collaborated to create a custom piece of a butterfly emerging from a flower for guests to paint during the fundraiser. The butterfly is the official symbol for lupus awareness and participants used vivid purple and orange hues to complete their individual paintings.

“The artists were pleased to design their own version of the butterfly which represents lupus and the butterfly journey that a lot of lupus patients and their families go through,” Adderley said. “This event gave both Tayler and Laneir an opportunity to showcase their work to a different audience and to use their art as a way to raise awareness and support the great work being done by Lupus 242.”

Shonalee Johnson, Vice President of Lupus 242, expressed thanks to all who contributed to the event’s success.

“This art brunch was fun, creative and inspiring for all who attended. Special thanks to Miranda for organizing this event and for her consistent support of our cause. We would also like to thank the artists for being generous with both their time and their talent. It is appreciated.”

Since its inception in 2012, Lupus 242 has focused on raising awareness and providing education and support to its members. This month, the group held a series of events including a POP-UP Run and P.O.P (Put On Purple) For Lupus Fridays. The final event was a Health Talk on Saturday May 27th at UB with Rheumatologists Dr. K. Neil Parker and Dr. Anishka Rolle along with HR Specialist Lashanta Smith who spoke on ManagingLupus In The Workplace.