Armed suspect fails to gain entry during attempted home invasion off Teleda Close

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, 18th June 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 7:00 a.m., the complainant was at her residence off Teleda Close when an unknown male, allegedly armed with a firearm, approached her bedroom window. The suspect, described as wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a blue face mask, reportedly demanded cash and attempted to gain entry into the residence. However, he was unsuccessful and subsequently fled the area in an unknown direction.

The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).