Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Armed robbery investigation underway

0
SHARES
115
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred on Saturday March 29, 2025, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was headed to his residence in his vehicle when three unknown males, two on one scooter and another on a separate scooter confronted him at the junction of East Street South and South Beach Drive.

One of the suspects, allegedly armed with a firearm, held the victim at gunpoint as they robbed him of a sum of cash.

The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture