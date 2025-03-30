Armed robbery investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred on Saturday March 29, 2025, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was headed to his residence in his vehicle when three unknown males, two on one scooter and another on a separate scooter confronted him at the junction of East Street South and South Beach Drive.

One of the suspects, allegedly armed with a firearm, held the victim at gunpoint as they robbed him of a sum of cash.

The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).