Armed robbery incident ends in vehicle theft

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, 9th August 2025, on Father Cannon Road off Market Street.

According to preliminary information, the victim was outside a residence when two unknown

armed males approached him and robbed him of his black 2015 Honda Fit before leaving the area.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station

or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Anonymous tips can be submitted to

CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-8477.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

