ARMED ROBBERY: Food store owner tied up and forced to sign a cheque in bushes

Police questioning 23-year-old woman who tried to cash stolen cheque

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A food store owner in western New Providence was robbed as she attempted to open the business yesterday morning.

According to police, the woman was approached by two men armed with handguns who forced her to get back into her car and drove her to a bushy area on Coral Harbour Road shortly before 9am.

The men allegedly robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash, forced her to sign a cheque and subsequently tied her with tape.

“The proprietor was able to untie herself and subsequently reported the matter,” read the police statement.

Less than two hours later, police arrested a 23-year-old woman of East Street who was attempting to cash the cheque at a banking institution in southwestern New Providence.