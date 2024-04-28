Armed Robbery at Service Station

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-A vehicle was allegedly stolen from a woman at gunpoint who stopped for gas at a service station.

Police are searching for two male suspects responsible for robbing the female of a silver Nissan Note, L/P #AU7775.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was at a service station situated on Faith Avenue and Fire Trail Road around 11:00 a.m. when a black Japanese vehicle with two male occupants pulled alongside her, one of the culprits brandished a firearm, and stole her silver Nissan Note.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident, is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or anonymous tips can be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS .