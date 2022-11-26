Armed robbers steal $16K from Eleuthera business

LOWER BOGUE, ELEUTHERA — Police are searching for two men after armed robbers stole $16,000 dollars in cash from a business in Eleuthera.

According to reports, two men armed with handguns entered the business located in Lower Bogue and demanded cash shortly before 6pm on Friday.

One of the culprits wore a red hooded jacket and the other, a tan jacket, black COVID mask, and jeans pants, police said.

They reportedly fled the area on foot in a northerly direction.

The police statement added: “Police are aggressively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police with their investigation to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or the Governors Harbour Police Station @ 332-2117.”