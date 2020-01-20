Armed men rob residents in early morning home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A group of armed men robbed the residents of a home on Joe Farrington Road early Sunday morning.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the men forced their way into the home sometime around 3am.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the group.

The men reportedly held residents at bay and robbed them of cash and personal items before running away.

According to police data earlier this month, armed robbery increased 12 percent last year — from 474 matters in 2018 to 531 matters in 2019.

Robbery dropped from 108 cases in 2018 to 95 cases in 2019 — a 12 percent drop.

Meanwhile attempted armed robbery remained unchanged with 13 cases.

Crimes against property dropped nine percent overall.

With the exception of stealing, which increased 12 percent (from 831 cases in 2018 to 933 cases in 2019), all categories of crimes against property declined significantly.

Burglary dropped from 138 cases to 113 — an 18 percent decline; housebreaking declined from 879 cases to 684 — a 22 percent drop; shop breaking fell marginally from 539 matters to 495 — an eight percent decline and stolen vehicles declined from 375 incidents in 2018 to 283 in 2019 — a 25 percent decrease.