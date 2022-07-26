Armed man accidentally shot by co-conspirator during gun attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An armed man was accidentally shot and killed by his alleged partner-in-crime as they attempted to kill another man in Pinewood Gardens yesterday afternoon.
According to police, three men in an orange-colored Nissan March approached a residence at Pigeon Plum Street with the intention of harming a man who lived there shortly after 1pm.
Two men armed with handguns exited the vehicle and opened fire on their intended target, who reportedly evaded them on foot.
Police said one of the gunmen was shot and killed during the exchange, and the other got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the intended target is being electronically monitored and was arrested a short time later in the Pinewood Gardens area.
Two other men are also in custody assisting police with the investigation.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the area of Abundant Life Road.
Skippings said: “Police are aggressively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.”
At the scene yesterday, a 49-year-old relative of the intended target lamented the state of crime and called for greater intervention in the lives of young men.
“It’s kind of hard when you have to put in all this work for your children, and you hope for your children to be grandfathers and you see their lives cut short. I wish this war could stop, young men could really be granddaddies,” the relative said.
“Young men could have houses and business too. These days they are smarter than us, I don’t know. I ask the government to please try to get these young men into something that makes sense because they’re idle. A man comes here to shoot a next man, you gotta be idle, big broad daylight.”
The relative continued: “Crime all over the place, it’s just when we get it under control, it’s where we gonna start from. How much more babies gonna get shoot in the back?”