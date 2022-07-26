Armed man accidentally shot by co-conspirator during gun attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An armed man was accidentally shot and killed by his alleged partner-in-crime as they attempted to kill another man in Pinewood Gardens yesterday afternoon.

According to police, three men in an orange-colored Nissan March approached a residence at Pigeon Plum Street with the intention of harming a man who lived there shortly after 1pm.

Two men armed with handguns exited the vehicle and opened fire on their intended target, who reportedly evaded them on foot.

Police said one of the gunmen was shot and killed during the exchange, and the other got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the intended target is being electronically monitored and was arrested a short time later in the Pinewood Gardens area.

Two other men are also in custody assisting police with the investigation.