ArawakX eyeing IPO by Q2 2025

A Bahamian crowdfunding platform is aiming to become a publicly traded company by the second quarter of 2025.

D’Arcy Rahming Sr, ArawakX’s chairman and chief executive stated, “ArawakX will be a publicly traded company by the second quarter of 2025. We expect to do an IPO by the second quarter of 2025. ArawakX would like to see 70 percent of the adult population own shares in some type of company.”

Rahming who recently addressed the concept of a “property-owning democracy” said, “A property owning democracy is one that empowers Bahamians to build wealth through gaining property and assets of all kinds.”

Rahming said that there are three types of assets that citizens should be supported to acquire, namely; homeownership, cash and savings as well as investments.

“Every citizen along with a spouse should be able to afford a home and be able to have a meaningful family life. Income should be high enough so that citizens can afford to save in banks and products such as The Bahamas Government Savings Bond. Citizens would have access to start business as founders and have access to invest in growing companies in a regulated and ordered way. All of these activities regenerate taxes and spending in the economy,. Rahming noted.