Arawak Port Development continues support of Bahamas Feeding Network

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President and CFO of Arawak Port Development Limited (APD) Dion Bethell recently presented Bahamas Feeding Network (BFN) Executive Director Philip Smith with a cheque in continued support of the nonprofit organization.

Bethell commented: “We at Arawak Port Development Limited would like to give you a small token of our appreciation for the good work that you are doing in the community with the Bahamas Feeding Network and encourage you and your team to continue.”

From its inception in 2013, BFN has had the support of corporate and individual donors who value the efforts of the network in providing food for those facing food insecurity.

Smith said: “As a nonprofit organization, all of the resources we use come from donations, be it monetary, in-kind or time.

“It’s truly amazing that we’ve garnered the backing of organizations like Arawak Port Development and so many others who see the benefit of the work we do in the community and the level of support we provide to the public, so much so that many of our donors typically give every year and become long-term partners.

“I thank you on behalf of the directors of the Bahamas Feeding Network, as well as those benefitting directly, and assure you that it will make a huge impact on the most vulnerable throughout The Bahamas.”