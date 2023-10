NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arawak Homes has committed to support the Olympic dreams of one of its employee’s, Kaiwan Culmer.

Culmer is a Site Manager with Arawak Homes and is also Triple Jumper.

The company’s president Franon Wilson announced Tuesday that the company will financially assist the athlete and allow him to take a leave of absence to train for the upcoming 2026 Paris Olympic Games.