Arawak Homes announces new Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Arawak Homes has officially named its newest subdivision Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates, honoring the distinguished service of Commander Cheryl Bethel. The announcement was made on Tuesday aboard His Majesty’s Royal Bahamian Ship at Coral Harbor Base by Arawak Homes CEO, Franon Wilson.

Wilson noted that for the past three decades, the company has maintained a tradition of naming subdivisions after individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation in areas such as service, civic engagement, scholarships, and sports.

In her remarks, Commander Bethel expressed her gratitude, stating it was both exciting and an honor to have a subdivision named in her honor. She thanked Arawak Homes for the tribute.

Commander Cheryl Bethel, a trailblazer in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, served for 35 years with distinction. She is renowned as one of the first women to enlist in the organization and has been celebrated as a pioneering figure in the defence force.

The Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates will be located in the southwestern part of New Providence and will feature 26 lots, including both single-family and multi-family options.

The official groundbreaking and opening of the subdivision are set for early 2025.