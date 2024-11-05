Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Arawak Homes announces new Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates

0
SHARES
90
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Arawak Homes has officially named its newest subdivision Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates, honoring the distinguished service of Commander Cheryl Bethel. The announcement was made on Tuesday aboard His Majesty’s Royal Bahamian Ship at Coral Harbor Base by Arawak Homes CEO, Franon Wilson.

Wilson noted that for the past three decades, the company has maintained a tradition of naming subdivisions after individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation in areas such as service, civic engagement, scholarships, and sports.

In her remarks, Commander Bethel expressed her gratitude, stating it was both exciting and an honor to have a subdivision named in her honor. She thanked Arawak Homes for the tribute.

Commander Cheryl Bethel, a trailblazer in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, served for 35 years with distinction. She is renowned as one of the first women to enlist in the organization and has been celebrated as a pioneering figure in the defence force.

The Commander Cheryl Bethel Estates will be located in the southwestern part of New Providence and will feature 26 lots, including both single-family and multi-family options.

The official groundbreaking and opening of the subdivision are set for early 2025.

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture