Aquatics Federation Extends Condolences To The Family Of The Late Former Politician Don Saunders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill, described the late Don Saunders, who was shot and killed during an armed robbery late Wednesday night in Gambier Village, as a proud swim parent and a long-time supporter of their national teams; as the organization extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the federation Thursday morning, Cargill said the federation is saddened by his passing and noted that Saunders’ son, Don Saunders Jr, is part of the 36-member team that is expected to compete in the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships this weekend.

Saunders Jr was recently named as a national team competitor of the open water swim team in the 16-18 boys division.

Cargill also recalled that the young swimmer’s father recently attended the team’s church service which marked the official start of the team’s journey to defend their CARIFTA title and here at home.

The Federation chief ended the statement by quoting Psalm 34:1, “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. “ He said that those words will motivate Team Bahamas to dig deep and show The Bahamas that there are young people who are doing dynamic things to save our Nation from the scourge of crime.