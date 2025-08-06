Watch ILTV Live
Aquapure operating near capacity as summer heat drives steady demand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A leading bottled water manufacturer is reporting steady sales through the summer months, operating near full capacity to meet growing demand during the hot season.

Geoffrey Knowles, Managing Director of Aquapure, said, “It’s hectic, trying to keep up. Sales are good, and we’re pretty much at capacity right now. June and July were very good months for us and this heat that we’re experiencing is certainly driving demand for water. So, we’ve been coping with it.”

He added: “Sales remain steady overall. “It’s been usual. Sales are steady. We’re up a couple of points, nothing drastic, but it’s steady, so we’re happy with it. We’re having to throw some overtime hours in, you know, to stay above board, so to speak.,” Knowles said. 

Knowles acknowledged that the water manufacturer has also had to battle high energy costs which fluctuate from month to month month.

“I can’t figure it out. One month it’s up, next month it’s down, and they keep saying it’s going to go down, but we don’t see it. It’s still very high and it’s not consistent. If it was consistent that would be one thing but we have power outages, I can say probably once a week. It hasn’t been for long periods, except for when we had an issue with blown transformers but two to three hours here, it’s downtime and that’s money,” said Knowles.

