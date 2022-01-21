APPETITE FOR SERVICE: 617 candidates to vie for position in local govt.; 60,000 voters eligible

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson said yesterday that with some 617 candidates nominated for the January 27 local elections, the expectation for voter participation seems high.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Duncanson gave an update on the layout for the polls across Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

He advised that no local government elections will be held in New Providence as health officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on the ground.

There are some 60,000 people registered in those eligible areas, including 29,000 in the Family Islands and 30,000 in Grand Bahama.

“Our focus is to ensure that the health and safety guidelines provided to us are adhered to, that we ensure that when persons present themselves, whatever number they present themselves in, that the measures are in place to ensure they are able to cast their vote in a safe and healthy environment,” he said.

Duncanson added that the number of people who presented themselves for this upcoming local government election has exceeded expectations.

“There appears to be a healthy appetite for service within withe local government community.”

He assured that health and safety are a priority for the department and there have been measures implemented, with guidelines provided by health officials.

He noted that poll workers are encouraged to get vaccinated and will be given facemasks and face shields to wear. Voters are mandated to wear masks throughout the entire process.

Additionally, Duncanson said that notices have been issued to advise that people are entitled to one hour for voting.