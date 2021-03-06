Appellate court reserves decision on Goodman’s appeal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Convicted child killer Kofhe Goodman will have to wait a bit longer to learn whether the Court of Appeal will grant him permission to appeal his conviction.

Justices of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett, Jon Isaacs and Roy Jones, who heard the arguments yesterday, have reserved their decision on the matter.

Goodman, also known as Eduardo Ferguson, was convicted of the murder of Marco Archer, 11, in August 2013, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in September 2016.

The appellate court ordered a new trial due to negative pre-trial publicity and the behavior of Goodman’s former attorney, Geoffrey Farquharson.

In May 2017, Goodman was convicted following a second trial.

He was sentenced to the Department of Correctional Services for 55 years, factoring in time spent on remand.

He appealed the 2017 conviction despite being more than two years outside of the filing window.

Marco’s naked body was found in bushes days after he did not return home in 2011.

Goodman denied the murder charge during his trial.

Yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin said the law would demand the decision would not take an “inordinate amount of time”, but noted there was no set time frame for the appellate court to rule on the matter.