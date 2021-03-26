APOLOGY: DNA demands a retraction of national security minister’s claim of officers hurt during protest

Party chairman says group is “perturbed and disturbed by the baseless accusations”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) yesterday demanded that Minister of National Security Marvin Dames apologize for recent comments accusing the political party of injuring police officers during a demonstration held earlier this month.

DNA Leader Arintha Komolofe and others were questioned for over five hours at the Central Police Station on Monday in relation to a demonstration on March 3, during which the commissioner said the group “forcibly sought to gain their way into the Parliament”.

Dames on Tuesday claimed that the group “tried to overrun Parliament and hurt officers in the process”, in addition to demonstrating without a permit and obstructing traffic.

Responding to the claims, DNA Chairman Omar Smith told Eyewitness News that the party is “perturbed and disturbed by the baseless accusations”.

“We find it reckless, irresponsible and misinformed,” Smith said.

“…We demand that he either produce the evidence that these police officers were injured, [produce] the evidence of us attempting to overrun Parliament.”

Dames compared the DNA’s protest to the recent breach of the United States Capitol Building, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters rioting in Washington.

However, Smith said their demonstration was unlike the US event, and “to make those accusations against the Democratic National Alliance, our officers and our leader is reckless and irresponsible and it speaks to his character”.

“He needs to retract it and make an apology and we demand it.”

The DNA chairman said they still do not know who filed a complaint against them.

“Injustice; shouldn’t you know who your accuser is? And so, until this point, we have no idea and we are waiting.”

He further questioned why the commissioner took three weeks to take action for an event that happened at the beginning of the month, although the commissioner has said he has up until a year to bring charges for matters such as this.

Dames has maintained that the commissioner acted in good faith.

He has also said that the commissioner advised him that his officers did not take action at the time because he did not want it to appear that he was doing something wrong or to interrupt Parliament.