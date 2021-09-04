Apartment complex explosion injures four people

Three victims thrown from their homes by force

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men and one woman are in serious condition in the hospital after they were thrown from an apartment complex during an explosion yesterday morning.

Another woman was trapped inside the home after parts of the building fell on top of her while in bed.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t get up,” she said.

“It fell on my head and the sheetrock was blocking me from getting out the bed. I was really too shaken up to move. I felt like everything would have collapsed and I would have lost my life.”

The apartment complex on Third Street, The Grove, was reportedly only a year old and had 10 units — six of which are now completely destroyed.

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, the incident occurred shortly after 9am and the three victims were transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.

Owner Frank Stuart said: “No one died so that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing.”