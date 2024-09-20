Anti-crime activist addresses police involved killings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Anti-crime activist Dr. Carlos Reid told Eyewitness News on Friday morning that he does not believe the police have the right to kill civilians, but he does believe that those facing charges should be given the right to proper judicial processes.

His comments come after 14 police officers, linked to killings that resulted in adverse inquest findings since May 2023, were ordered tto appear before the Supreme Court.

Eleven of those officers appeared in court this week and received bail while arrest warrants were issued for the remaining three.