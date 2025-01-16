Anti-crime activist addresses ‘lawlessness,’ in viral fight between a civilian and cops

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Anti-crime activist Carlos Reid condemned what he described as “lawlessness,” in the wake of a viral video on social media which shows a man engaging in a physical altercation with two police officers.

The video showed one of the officers involved in a fistfight with the adult male; as the altercation escalated the second police officer drew his weapon in an attempt to quell the altercation.

Reid said “the officers were in uniform so clearly the civilian knew that they represented law and order.”

Reid also expressed disappointment with bystanders in the video who could also be heard cheering for the civilian as he challenged authorities.

However, concerns have been raised about the mental state of the man as police revealed in a recent crime report that he is a “mental patient.”

Reid asserted those concerns also renew the importance of ensuring that police officers are properly equipped to deal with residents who may be displaying signs of disorder and lawlessness as a result of mental challenges.

He noted that authorities should be equipped with “non-lethal instruments such as tasers,” in order to quell situations where authorities are confronted with a mentally ill individual.