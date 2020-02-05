Another woman raped during home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities were yesterday searching for two men suspected of breaking into a residence on Coral Harbour, one of whom raped a woman before escaping.

According to police, the home invasion occurred around 8 p.m last night.

The men reportedly forced their way into the home and held the woman at gunpoint before robbing her of cash and other personal items.

Police said one of the men “sexually assaulted” the woman before both men got into her gray 2008 Lexus IS-250 and drove off.

This is the second rape during a home invasion in recent weeks.

On January 14, police reported that a woman was sexually assaulted by one of two men during a home invasion on Marshall Road.

There were other residents in the home who were robbed of cash and personal items before the men escaped in one of the resident’s black 2014 Ford F-150.

On January 19, a group of gunmen robbed the residents of a home on Joe Farrington Road around 3 a.m.

No one was reportedly harmed in the incident.

On January 23, two armed men shot and killed a man after forcing their way into his home on Higher Drive in the Flamingo Gardens area shortly before 9 p.m.

Last November, the United States Department of State warned its citizens traveling to The Bahamas to exercise “increased caution” as violent crime, such as “burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault, occurs even during the day in tourist areas”.

Last year, incidents of rape dropped by 33 percent year-on-year — from 55 incidents in 2018 to 37 in 2019.

Attempted rape also dropped from 11 to 7, representing a 36 percent decrease.

Unlawful sexual intercourse also declined by 14 percent — from 113 to 97.

Armed robbery; however, increased 12 percent — from 474 matters in 2018 to 531 matters in 2019.