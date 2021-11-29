ANOTHER SHOWDOWN?: Sands vs Johnson for FNM chairman in Feb convention; Culmer mum on reelection

Elsworth Johnson: I only fear God, who can destroy both man and soul by sending them to hell

Duane Sands: I’d like a majority, a plurality or whatever it takes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the Free National Movement’s (FNM) leadership convention under wrap and its February convention on the horizon, at least two former Cabinet ministers have announced their bid for chairman of the party.

During the party’s one-day convention at the Holy Trinity Activities Centre, former Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson launched his chairmanship campaign.

Last week, Former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands also indicated his intention to run for the post.

Carl Culmer, the party’s current chairman, has not yet publicly advised whether he will seek reelection.

On Saturday, Johnson told reporters on the sidelines of the convention that for him, “the moment is right and I am being guided by faith”.

“I think at this time the party is in need of the energy that has been asleep in the party; synergy, consultation and communication can bring all of the forces together to do what we have been ordained to do.

“I am pleased and it is my privilege and pleasure to volunteer myself to run for chairmanship of the party at this time.”

Johnson said he believes he can deliver what the party needs to be reinvigorated into “a loyal, fearless, vigorous opposition, checking power and ensuring that all the rights of Bahamians are [preserved]”.

The former immigration minister said he is extremely confident in securing the win against any opponent.

“I only fear God, who can destroy both man and soul by sending them to hell,” he said.

Johnson added: “I felt that I have done my work. I am sociable; I am kind, not that nobody else is [not].

“I’ve been in contact with the base. It’s about a party and it’s about people. It’s about being able to reach people and satisfying them that we can create the environment where they have a stake in the organization.”

He further said the process is a democratic one and that is what makes him feel “bold”.

“I am certain that I am going to win at the end of the day when the votes are cast, and I encourage all my members who want to run for the chairman to run.”

Sands ready to go toe-to-toe

Also speaking at the convention on his chairmanship bid, Sands said he believes he is able to go toe-to-toe with any political figure in this country.

“Leadership requires a stronger executive, that the executive offices of the Free National Movement have to able to respond rapidly,” he said.

He made it clear that he will seek the position.

“Let me be emphatic and clear that Duane Sands is in and I intend to offer myself as chairman of this great organization and I look forward to the support of all delegates, some 490 of them,” he said.

“I’d like a majority, a plurality or whatever it takes to assist the leadership of this organization to be an effective political force.”

The former health minister noted that he is looking forward to working with the party’s new leader, should he become victorious, to help rebrand the organization.

“The mood is cordial; it is electric. People are interacting; they are jubilant,” Sands said, describing the convention.

“I think there is a level of optimism in the Free National Movement. We understand what was said to this organization on Election Day 2021 and we are prepared to make the changes necessary to once again become the party of choice for governance for this country and I am happy to be a part of that process.”

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard was elected as the party’s new leader, defeating East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

Pintard won with 297 votes, while Thompson had 103 and Lewis garnered 44.

Only the leadership position was up for grabs during the one-day event.

The FNM plans to hold a full convention with all other leadership positions open for contest in February 2022.

This was the first convention the party has held since 2016, when former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and Sands challenged Dr Hubert Minnis for leadership.