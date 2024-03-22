Another Royal diagnosed with cancer

UNITED KINGDOM — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is battling Cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy; the shocking revelation came following months of controversy surrounding her disappearance from public spotlight following abdominal surgery in early January.

The Princess’ revelation comes on the heels of King Charles admitting that he had been diagnosed with Cancer and would pull back from public-facing events as he underwent treatment.

Rumors surrounding the health condition of the Princess of Wales have intensified in recent months with rumors running wild fueled by tabloid speculation.

Princess Kate also came under heavy fire, from international media houses, in recent weeks after she released a heavily edited family photo. The picture was intended to quell rumors surrounding her health; but many international media agencies said it only ended up fueling further distrust in information being disseminated by The Crown.